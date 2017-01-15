Many of you have been asking this question pretty much since the Internet exploded into the world’s largest marketplace. But change comes so fast and so deep these days that even change – well changes.
When I hear the question – Is the hometown camera store dead? – I think the first thing that needs to be discussed is – What constitutes dead?
If you are asking – will the local hometown camera store ever see a resurgence to it’s former glory then I believe absolutely not – it’s dead.
If you are asking – is the camera store dead like the record store is dead – I believe the hometown camera store is thriving.
Let me explain. When I was a kid (yes I was indeed a kid long ago – hard to believe but it’s true) we used to go to record stores every Saturday. You could buy the latest from the Beatles or the Stones for about a buck.
Now it’s pretty hard to find a record store. BUT THEY EXIST! You just have to look harder to find them, there are fewer of them, and they tend to offer products that are expensive. But to the serious music lover who wants a pure listening experience, there are those who spend tens of thousands on the old fashioned style home stereo system with a turntable, amp and speakers. There will always be someone who is willing to pay for a premium experience.
Bringing it back to photography – we see that with film. Film is not dead, it’s just harder to find, there are fewer choices, the lab business has contracted to a wisp of its former self, and shooting, processing and printing film can be expensive compared to digital. But it can be done. It will always be available in some form.
You can buy anything you want in the way of a camera or other photo gear online with the click of a mouse. But if you want to, you can seek out a “real” camera store and if you’re lucky, maybe even close to your home town. There you can walk in and touch the stuff you want to buy. You will probably (almost definitely if you live in a state that collects sales tax) pay a premium for that experience.
The number of retail camera stores in the USA has declined roughly seven percent a year for the last 10 years according to research firm IBIS. Many mom & pop camera stores have shut their doors. The shift toward new technology and large-scale retailers will keep this trend going in the downward direction.
When it comes to online stores, I deeply appreciate the support that we receive at Photofocus from B&H Photo. It is of course a hometown camera store for those of you who live in New York City. It’s quite an amazing place and if you are in New York you should definitely add it to your “must-see” list of attractions. There’s no place quite like it.
B&H can be your local camera store as long as you have a computer, an Internet connection and a credit card. But some people strongly prefer touching, examining, holding and even testing their gear before they buy. In that case you need a brick and mortar store.
Sales of interchangeable lens cameras are way down these days. And whether you believe it or not, the margins on camera gear are razor thin for the resellers. They aren’t making as much money as most of you think they are. It’s a VERY tough, very competitive business. Thanks to the Internet, most camera stores have been disinter-mediated.
So what are your chances of finding a good local camera store? Like most retail, camera store locations closely follow the US population spread. Big cities offer more choices, smaller cities not so much.
I have been to many a camera store. I have been lucky enough to go to B&H several times. They are always my first stop if I am buying. But as big as they are and as good as they are, they can’t stock EVERYTHING all the time. So when I need something they don’t have, and I need it right now, I am lucky in that there are many retailers who will help out.
I live in the Seattle area and we are blessed with TWO very large, very nice, very high-quality camera stores full of photography lovers. Glazers Camera is in downtown Seattle and has been around forever and it’s really something to see in the flesh. They have recently remodeled the store and it’s really nice. The staff is knowledgeable and they have good stock. Kenmore Camera is in a suburb, 15-20 minutes northeast of downtown. It’s also recently remodeled and taken on a larger space. The store reminds me of a giant super market but instead of food they sell camera gear! Very nice folks, well-versed in the gear they sell and lots of stock for a brick and mortar operation.
Beyond stores in my own area, I sometimes shop with retailers who have an online presence but not one of the same size as giant B&H. Midwest Photo does a pretty good job and so does my pal Gary Farber at Hunt’s Photo. I’ll take a minute to mention Gary because we go way back. If you go to big photo events such as Photoshop World or the NANPA Summit, you’ve probably seen Gary. He’s one of the nicest guys in the business and always willing to lend a hand.
So no – the hometown camera store is not dead but it’s never going to be the same… People like me with severe GAS (no not that kind – Gear Acquisition Syndrome) will see to it that the local guy lives on.
Unfortuantely, I am the type of camera buyer that once I decide I need a camera, I want it now. That is always a horrible place to be if you are trying to be a frugal consumer but what can I say? I suck at being a frugal consumer. Luckily, the folks at B&H have pretty much everything in stock, all the time. As I said, they are my go-to source and have a great return policy as well as a new thing where they give you bonus cash back that you can use for future purchases there. But when a NEW, popular camera comes out, even the mighty B&H can run out of stock. Sometimes because they are so big they get hit the hardest leaving me to search through some of the options above.
I haven’t mentioned one other obvious component to this equation – that is if you want to keep your local camera store alive you have to support them or they will be gone. I don’t harp on that too much because frankly that can be said of ANY business. Even B&H Photo. They all need our business. So even if you can’t buy a camera from your local store, attend their events, get to know them and let them get a chance to know you. Support comes in many forms and we all need to stick together in this industry because frankly, times are tough for some folks.
Now what about you? Is there a camera store in your area you trust? Or did one recently go out of business? What’s your take on the question it all started with? Is the hometown camera store dead? Let me know what you think in our comments section.
Scott Bourne
Comments
Betty Troup says
In Atlanta we used to have Wolf Camera stores everywhere. Wolf was bought by Ritz Camera, and in 2009 Ritz started closing the Wolf stores. Today there is one small Wolf Camera Store in Atlanta.
Then there is Showcase Photo and Video – a huge and fabulous store with a knowledgeable and helpful sales staff and also an amazing school. Showcase recently announced they are closing their store, but might keep the school open.
That leaves Best Buy as about the only place in Atlanta to buy cameras and equipment. However, their staff can’t compare to Showcase in knowledge and ability to demonstrate cameras.
I think a major problem is the rise in popularity of cell phone cameras. People are quite satisfied to click a quick photo of something (selfie?) and move on. The sad thing is that in the future, the quality of family photos will be zero, and families will have only mediocre shots of their young children, most of them taken looking down on the tops of their heads!
Jess ksntz says
Cellphones do a heck of a lot better than the instamatics of my youth. Those 126 cartridge cameras were the crappyist cameras but everyone had them. Prints off those negatives were grainy and for the most part out of focus most of the time. Find a family photo album from the sixties, seventies or early eighties and will see what I mean. At least the album’s are still around. Not so sure how long the cellphone images will last in the digital pixie dust of the future.
George Sass says
While I have purchased a lot of gear from online retailers including B&H, Amazon and Adorama, I discovered a wonderful camera store in Baltimore, about an hour from my home in Annapolis. Service Photo has been in business for more than 50-years, and it has become my “go-to” source for new gear and manufacturer’s events. Their prices on all the top brands (Nikon, Canon, Fuji, etc.) are the same as the online retailers, but I do have to pay local sales tax (6%). For most purchases, I’ve decided that it’s worth it to be able to shop locally, get my hands on new gear and talk with their friendly and knowledgeable sales staff. Recently I decided to sell all my Nikon pro gear for the Fuji X system with a full selection of primes and pro-zooms. After checking used and trade-in prices on e-Bay and KEH, I took my gear to Service Photo, and the owner inspected everything and worked out a satisfactory deal on the spot. No shipping, no waiting to confirm trade-in prices,etc. At the time, there was even a Fuji rep in the store to answer my questions (although a couple of the store’s salesmen are avid Fuji users and are very knowledgeable.) Service Photo will make a profit selling my old gear, sure, but I’m happy at how convenient the transaction was. I still buy some things from B&H and usually visit them 3-4 times a year when I’m in NY. I think today’s retail environment represents the survival of the fittest. Many of the local camera stores that went out of business during the past several years offered very little in the way of knowledgeable salespeople and on-hand inventory. I often found that I knew more about the gear I was interested in than their salesmen did. Perhaps what we have left is really the best of both worlds: a few very good local stores and the vast resources of online retailers.
Joe Chance says
Last week I needed to replace my broken tripod. I mostly order camera gear from Amazon/B&H/Adorama so I checked their products and prices. Then I drove from Meridian, MS to Jackson, MS (110 miles) to a hometown camera store. There I could ask questions, touch, and look over many different models. They had exactly what I wanted in stock at a price lower than what I found online.
Bottom line is my purchase (with taxes) was cheaper and quicker than online ordering.
Bad news is I also was able to see 10,000 other things I ‘wish’ I could buy.
Donald W Leitzel says
I have a local camera store where I have been a customer for over thirty years. Dan’s Camera City in Allentown, Pa. I formerly lived only a few minutes away. Last year I moved about twenty-five miles away, but still consider them my local store. Being a “mom and pop” type of operation they have been able to adjust rapidly to the changes in photography. They have classes, field expeditions as well as private instruction. Many of the sales staff have been there for twenty years or more and are quite knowledgeable. Their prices a competitive with B&H, and saves a trip to NYC. I feel like they are not just sales clerks but friends as well. I feel sorry for the people that must rely on the internet for their reviews.
Mary Malinconico says
We have a wonderful family owned camera store in the Philly suburbs called the Camera Shop. They have wonderful sales people and are always helpful with questions. I try and purchase my equipment from them even if they cost a bit more because they are so helpful. They will come to present at our camera club and give our members a discount.
They also have a printing department…I get prints and canvases from them…I made cutting boards for Christmas presents.
So I hope the hometown camera store is not dead…I hope we as a community can continue to support them.
Deirdre Ryan says
In my area, I buy from Allen’s Camera in Levittown, PA. They are organized, clean, knowledgeable, and if there’s something that they don’t have in the store, they can get it for you and price match on just about everything. I can’t say enough great things about this gem of a camera store!