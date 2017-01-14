Photographer of the day: Andrea Fucà

Category: Street.
Photograph: “IMG_0913-3” by Andrea Fucà (username “Andrea Fucà” on Flickr).
Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
Why I picked this image:
I love everyday street scenes that are captured and composed well. And Andrea did a great job with the composition, B&W tonality and the depth of field in this image.
But an image gains even more importance to me when it makes me think of the story that is happening in the scene. Why is the man carrying these boards? Is he a street food vendor like the woman in the background? Why are all the stores closed with the roller shutter down? Is this a poor area in town in an economic crisis or is this just on a regular Sunday where stores are closed? The man is looking at the camera with a bit of an unfriendly look on his face. Will he start an argument with the photographer next?
There is so much to see and find out when you take the time to look at good images. Good job Andrea!
Marco Larousse
Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.
Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.
Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
