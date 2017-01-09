Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

drobo_01_728x90

Main navigation

stephaniestafford

Photographer of the Day – Stephanie Stafford

0

Hello Photofocus community, Kristina Sherk from Shark Pixel here. Happy Monday!! I’m thrilled to be able to share with you another Portrait Photographer of the Week! This week, we are featuring Stephanie Stafford based on her image “Little Model”. And what a talented little model she has there!

As a DC portrait photographer myself, I know the value that the right wardrobe has on an image, and I love how she accessorized this adorable little girl. I also love the overall softness of the photo, it’s so delicate and sweet, but the eyes are sharp and focused.

After exploring her photostream a little more, I learned that Stephanie is an extremely talented child portrait photographer and I highly recommend you check out the rest of her work here. Thank you so much for sharing these beautiful images, Stephanie! Keep up the good work!

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus blog, please read this article.

 

Kristina Sherk

For the past 10 years, Kristina Sherk has been a high-end photo retoucher based out of Washington, D.C. She specializes in realistic retouching and has done work for many clients such as Time Inc., Hasselblad, Merz Aesthetic and Cotton Incorporated. She loves “translating Photoshop” for people and subsequently, she’s a contributing author for educational publications like Shutter Magazine, Photoshop User Magazine and Lightroom Magazine. She is also the author behind three, newly released KelbyOne classes and Photoshop Café’s Fashion Retouching DVD. Check out her store for free Lightroom presets and Photoshop actions: www.SharkPixel.com/store.

Latest posts by Kristina Sherk (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Photography Tags:

 

This Post Sponsored By:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows. Save 20% off (starting 11/29) at  the purchase of a Drobo 5D, Drobo 5Dt, Drobo 5N, or any 8-drive or 12-drive system at www.drobostore.com by December 31, 2016 using discount code PF20. That is a savings of $100 to $800 depending on the model purchased.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Ge it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply