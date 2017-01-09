Photographer of the Day – Stephanie Stafford

Hello Photofocus community, Kristina Sherk from Shark Pixel here. Happy Monday!! I’m thrilled to be able to share with you another Portrait Photographer of the Week! This week, we are featuring Stephanie Stafford based on her image “Little Model”. And what a talented little model she has there!

As a DC portrait photographer myself, I know the value that the right wardrobe has on an image, and I love how she accessorized this adorable little girl. I also love the overall softness of the photo, it’s so delicate and sweet, but the eyes are sharp and focused.

After exploring her photostream a little more, I learned that Stephanie is an extremely talented child portrait photographer and I highly recommend you check out the rest of her work here. Thank you so much for sharing these beautiful images, Stephanie! Keep up the good work!

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus blog, please read this article.