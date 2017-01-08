Category: Travel

Photographer: H.Severin|Street Photographer “Untitled”



The stories of the streets are so much a part of travel photography. In this image Photographer of the Day, H. Severin|Street Photographer sets a mood that draws me in. The rich blacks contrast against the clouds of white steam as the man emerges, looking aimlessly into space, alone but surrounded on both sides by his menu items and wine list.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.