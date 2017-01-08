Skip links

Photographer of the Day: H. Severin | Street Photographer

Category: Travel

Photographer: H.Severin|Street Photographer “Untitled”

The stories of the streets are so much a part of travel photography. In this image Photographer of the Day, H. Severin|Street Photographer sets a mood that draws me in. The rich blacks contrast against the clouds of white steam as the man emerges, looking aimlessly into space, alone but surrounded on both sides by his menu items and wine list.

Susan Kanfer

A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.

