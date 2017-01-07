Photographer of the day: Luis Alvarez Marra

Category: Street.

Photograph: “The Thinker” by Luis Alvarez Marra (username “Luis Alvarez Marra” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

This image is a fantastic example of great composition, symmetry and the addition of a human element to a street photo. On static street photos like this, you have the time to apply the basic rules of composition just like Luis did here.

As I have stated many times before, a street photo does not have to be up close and in your face to be interesting. Looking at this image by Luis, I am wondering where this man is and what he may be thinking of? Luis wrote in his description for this image, that this man was sitting in this position for 20 minutes without moving. Truly a “thinker” moment well captured.

