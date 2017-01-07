Skip links

the-thinker-by-luis-alvarez-marra

Photographer of the day: Luis Alvarez Marra

0

Category: Street.

Photograph: “The Thinker” by Luis Alvarez Marra (username “Luis Alvarez Marra” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

This image is a fantastic example of great composition, symmetry and the addition of a human element to a street photo. On static street photos like this, you have the time to apply the basic rules of composition just like Luis did here.

As I have stated many times before, a street photo does not have to be up close and in your face to be interesting. Looking at this image by Luis, I am wondering where this man is and what he may be thinking of? Luis wrote in his description for this image, that this man was sitting in this position for 20 minutes without moving. Truly a “thinker” moment well captured.

 

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
