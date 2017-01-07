Skip links

Lightroom Live: Dive Into Adobe Stock with Terry White

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech.  Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, January 9th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Dive Into Adobe Stock with Terry White

Stock photography has long been the photographer’s ideal business model: we can make money on our pictures, and we don’t have to go sell them. What could be better? Well, Adobe has recently made selling stock even easier with a new platform and publication directly from Lightroom, and Terry White is joining us to show us how to maximize our experience. Terry is a talented and well-traveled photographer and tech wiz who is also an Adobe Evangelist. He’s an excellent educator, and we’re excited to learn how to use Adobe Stock.
Join regular hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim live to ask questions and be entered to win some terrific prizes, too.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced.

Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors.

We’ll see you here on Monday the 9th.

Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye.

Brought to you by Athentech, makers of Perfectly Clear, and Drobo, which provides the simplest tools for backing up your photos.

The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.

While you’re waiting for this month’s Lightroom Live, why not catch the replay of last month’s episode?

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. Join him on Twitter and Instagram (@PhotoLevi), read more of his articles here, and join him at Out of Chicago.
