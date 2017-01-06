Photographer of the Day: Tomas Salinka

Category: Children

Photograph: “Eimi ( First shot in 2017)” by Tomas Salinka



Tomas did a great job at balancing the light when he captured his three years old little daughter. By keeping the shutter speed at 1/160th of a second he was able to make the background stay dark. The choice to convert the image to Black & White will make this a timeless photo for Eimi.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.