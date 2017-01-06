Category: Children
Photograph: “Eimi ( First shot in 2017)” by Tomas Salinka
Tomas did a great job at balancing the light when he captured his three years old little daughter. By keeping the shutter speed at 1/160th of a second he was able to make the background stay dark. The choice to convert the image to Black & White will make this a timeless photo for Eimi.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Tomas Salinka - January 6, 2017
- Create a Royal Look With a Stripbox, Reflector and Inexpensive Props - January 6, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Zedith Photography - January 5, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.