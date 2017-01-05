Category: Sports
Photograph: “Surf || Kelly Slater” by Zedith Photography
Zedith did an amazing job capturing World famous surfer Kelly Slater in action. What’s more impressive, he used a Nikon D800 camera–known for portrait photography not so much for sports. It’s low frame per second rate meant Zedith had to have impeccable timing to capture this image.
This image was captured using a Nikon D800 and a Nikkor AFS 200-400mm 1:4 VR lens with the camera settings of f/4 | 1/2000s | ISO 200 | APS.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Zedith Photography - January 5, 2017
- Black and White at First and Last Light - January 4, 2017
- How to Keep a Family Portrait Session Under Control - January 2, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.