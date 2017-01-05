Photographer of the Day: Zedith Photography

Category: Sports

Photograph: “Surf || Kelly Slater” by Zedith Photography



Zedith did an amazing job capturing World famous surfer Kelly Slater in action. What’s more impressive, he used a Nikon D800 camera–known for portrait photography not so much for sports. It’s low frame per second rate meant Zedith had to have impeccable timing to capture this image.

This image was captured using a Nikon D800 and a Nikkor AFS 200-400mm 1:4 VR lens with the camera settings of f/4 | 1/2000s | ISO 200 | APS.

