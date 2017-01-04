EDITOR’S NOTE: We’d like to welcome a new POTD curator for nature – Rob Sylvan.

Photographer: Don Komarechka “Snowflake-a-Day #28”



Photographer of the Day, Don Komarechka, has developed an incredible talent and workflow for capturing those amazing bits of natural wonder called snowflakes. For me, living in New Hampshire, and looking out my window on a snowy January day may have been an initial influence in my pick of this photo, but I have a lot of respect for all of the work that goes into capturing something so small, in such unusual conditions, in the fleeting time span that they exist, all with the goal of sharing that beauty with the world. Thanks for all your work Don!

