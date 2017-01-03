Category: Beauty

Photographer: Fitz Crittle “Piercing Eyes of Grace”



Photographer of the Day, Fitz Crittle, names this image perfectly. Grace’s pupils are dilated, her brown irises are vibrant. The clean makeup emphasizes her brows and lashes. Wrapping the rest of her face in neutral fabrics force the color of her skin and her “piercing eyes” become highly impactful

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

