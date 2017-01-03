Category: Beauty
Photographer: Fitz Crittle “Piercing Eyes of Grace”
Photographer of the Day, Fitz Crittle, names this image perfectly. Grace’s pupils are dilated, her brown irises are vibrant. The clean makeup emphasizes her brows and lashes. Wrapping the rest of her face in neutral fabrics force the color of her skin and her “piercing eyes” become highly impactful
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle - January 3, 2017
- Photomatix OneShot Makes Photos POP! - December 30, 2016
- Photographer of the Day: Joshua Gaede - December 27, 2016
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.