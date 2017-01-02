Skip links

Photographer of the Day – Nicolas Winspeare

It’s me again, Kristina Sherk from Shark Pixel, with today’s Portrait Photographer of the Week! Thanks for checking in to see who we’ve selected, and thanks for continuing to contribute such beautiful work to the Photofocus Flickr Pool for me to choose from!!

Today’s featured photographer is Nicolas Winspeare, chosen based on this great photo titled “Passers By”. I love how Nicolas portrays motion and stillness in the same shot. This elderly person is FULL of personality and I can totally see why the photographer chose to capture him! What a cool shot.

The image was taken with a Fujifilm X-T1 with an XF35mm F1.4 R lens. His aperture was set at f/1.4 and his focal length 35mm. The shutter speed was 1/8000th and the ISO was at 200. Nicolas is an extremely talented street photographer and you can check out more of his work on his flickr photostream or his personal website. Great work, Nicolas!

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus blog, please read this article.

For the past 10 years, Kristina Sherk has been a high-end photo retoucher based out of Washington, D.C. She specializes in realistic retouching and has done work for many clients such as Time Inc., Hasselblad, Merz Aesthetic and Cotton Incorporated. She loves “translating Photoshop” for people and subsequently, she’s a contributing author for educational publications like Shutter Magazine, Photoshop User Magazine and Lightroom Magazine. She is also the author behind three, newly released KelbyOne classes and Photoshop Café’s Fashion Retouching DVD. Check out her store for free Lightroom presets and Photoshop actions: www.SharkPixel.com/store.

