Category: Travel

Photographer: Amine Fassi “Fantazia Ryder- 2 / Colour”



I feel like I am in the desert standing beside the rider, artfully portrayed by Photographer of the Day Amine Fassi. The moment is certainly captured with the horse rearing its head and showing teeth and the dust swirling. And we have a sense of place, Morocco, with the man and his horse wearing local dress and tents barely seen in the background through the dust. Very nice!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.