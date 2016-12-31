Photographer of the day: Keith Hodgkinson

Category: Street.

Photograph: “Manchaster, 2016” by Keith Hodgkinson (username “Keith Hodgkinson” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

Keith took this silhouette shot against a bright background that turned into a good subject separation. The man looking at his smartphone symbolizes most of us in our daily routine. Therefore I find the choice to leave the subject to be an anonymous silhouette beneficial to the storytelling of this photo. The extra bonus here is the shadow of the lamp post that is pointing over the shoulder of the subject and straight onto his mobile phone.

I can see different interpretations of the shadow. It could point out that we are spending to much time looking at our mobile devices instead of interacting with each other in real life. Or it could point out that something very important could be happening in the conversation or business trade that is just happening on the smartphone.

Take some time to think about what story you see in this image?

I’m wishing all of our readers and listeners a happy, healty and prosperous New Year. And please keep the great street photography submissions coming. I was fortunate to pick some fantastic work from our community in 2016! Thank you all for participating and here you can see some of my 2016 street photography picks: https://photofocus.com/author/hamburgcam/

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.