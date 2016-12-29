Photographer of the Day: Vanelli

Category: Sports

Photograph: Florida Tech Lacrosse by Vanelli

Editor’s note: Nick Minore has done a great job as the curator of the Sports category for the Photofocus Photographer of the Day feature. Thanks for the great work Nick!

Do you know Vanelli? An all-star martial artist turned photographer, Vanelli’s been living and breathing sports for the past 30+ years. It’s time to pass the torch here on Photofocus … Vanelli will be taking over the Sports category for our Photographers of the Day in 2017. Be sure to submit your best sports images to our Photofocus groups on Facebook, Flickr, or 500px. Good luck and keep shooting! – Nick

