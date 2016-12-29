Skip links

Photographer of the Day: Vanelli

Category: Sports

Photograph: Florida Tech Lacrosse by Vanelli

Editor’s note: Nick Minore has done a great job as the curator of the Sports category for the Photofocus Photographer of the Day feature. Thanks for the great work Nick!

Do you know Vanelli? An all-star martial artist turned photographer, Vanelli’s been living and breathing sports for the past 30+ years. It’s time to pass the torch here on Photofocus … Vanelli will be taking over the Sports category for our Photographers of the Day in 2017. Be sure to submit your best sports images to our Photofocus groups on Facebook, Flickr, or 500px. Good luck and keep shooting!     – Nick

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

Nick Minore

Nick Minore is a photo and video professional. At age 22, Nick is the youngest video producer for PlayOn Sports and the youngest author for Photofocus. A busy schedule keeps him always on the go, whether producing live sports broadcasts for TV and the web, or a portrait photo shoot on the beach near his home in Florida. Always with a camera in hand, Nick enjoys experimenting with new cameras and shooting techniques. He really "gets" technology and loves to share tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your gear or software.

Connect with Nick using the links to the left, or email nick (@) photofocus.com.

Latest posts by Nick Minore (see all)

