NOTE – if you do not want to make a donation feel free to continue without selecting a donation amount. You should not need a credit card but if you are asked for one it’s strictly for address verification purposes. Nothing will be charged to your card. Thank you.
image by Kevin Ames
Perfect Eyes for Photoshop and Lightroom provides eight great presets and precise controls to help you automatically remove dark circles and red-eye, add catchlights, sharpen details, enhance and even enlarge the eyes. Spend less time editing and have more time behind your camera.
FREE OFFER EXPIRES 1/5/2017
▪ The perfect plug-in to enhance the eyes of your subject
▪ For Photoshop, Lightroom, and Photoshop Elements
▪ Plus a copy of “A Guide to Perfect Portraits” book
▪ A $108 USD Value for absolutely free
▪ Make an optional donation to GuideDogs.org
A Free Plug-in & Book
Claim Free Offer
Athentech is giving away copies of Perfect Eyes to raise money for a great cause. While you can get the plugin absolutely for free, you’ll also have an option to make a donation to Southeastern Guide Dogs. Choose the amount you would like to give to this great cause and help veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and people with visual impairments.
Latest posts by Team Photofocus (see all)
- Want a Free Plug-in? We’ve got Perfect Eyes for You - December 27, 2016
- Lexar Professional 128 GB 2000x SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-II Mini Review - December 27, 2016
- How to Fix Raccoon Eyes with Matthew Jordan Smith - November 26, 2016
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.