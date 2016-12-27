Skip links

Photographer of the Day: Joshua Gaede

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Joshua Gaede “Soaring to New Heights”

Photographer of the Day, Joshua Gaede, features makeup that evokes a soaring colorful bird in flight. The model’s nose becomes the head of the avian, her eyes and lashes become wings and the space between her brows form the tail. The color palette is vibrant and striking. The feeling of flight in the photograph truly makes it soar…

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day

 

