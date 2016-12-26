Photographer of the Day – Igor Kovalenko

Photographer: Igor Kovalenko – Jay

Happy Monday guys! It’s Kristi Sherk here, Washington DC headshot photographer and Shark Pixel retoucher, with your Portrait Photographer of the Day! I was blown away when I came across this photo by Igor Kovalenko while browsing the Photofocus Flickr Community, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

I think portraits are best when they tell a story, and everything in this image does that – from the background of the image to the wrinkles of the man’s skin to the sepia tone. I love how sharp every detail of the man’s face is and how strong and pensive the tone of the image is. I found myself wanting to know this man’s story – I bet it’s an interesting one!

Igor was working with a 24-105mm lens on a Canon EOS 5D Mark II. His aperture was 4.0, so I’m impressed he was able to capture such detail in the face! Great work, Igor!!