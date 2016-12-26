Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

HDRLeader2

Main navigation

igor

Photographer of the Day – Igor Kovalenko

0

Photographer: Igor Kovalenko – Jay

Happy Monday guys! It’s Kristi Sherk here, Washington DC headshot photographer and Shark Pixel retoucher, with your Portrait Photographer of the Day! I was blown away when I came across this photo by Igor Kovalenko while browsing the Photofocus Flickr Community, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

I think portraits are best when they tell a story, and everything in this image does that –  from the background of the image to the wrinkles of the man’s skin to the sepia tone. I love how sharp every detail of the man’s face is and how strong and pensive the tone of the image is. I found myself wanting to know this man’s story – I bet it’s an interesting one!

Igor was working with a 24-105mm lens on a Canon EOS 5D Mark II. His aperture was 4.0, so I’m impressed he was able to capture such detail in the face! Great work, Igor!!

Kristina Sherk

For the past 10 years, Kristina Sherk has been a high-end photo retoucher based out of Washington, D.C. She specializes in realistic retouching and has done work for many clients such as Time Inc., Hasselblad, Merz Aesthetic and Cotton Incorporated. She loves “translating Photoshop” for people and subsequently, she’s a contributing author for educational publications like Shutter Magazine, Photoshop User Magazine and Lightroom Magazine. She is also the author behind three, newly released KelbyOne classes and Photoshop Café’s Fashion Retouching DVD. Check out her store for free Lightroom presets and Photoshop actions: www.SharkPixel.com/store.

Latest posts by Kristina Sherk (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Photography Tags:

 

This Post Sponsored By:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows. Save 20% off (starting 11/29) at  the purchase of a Drobo 5D, Drobo 5Dt, Drobo 5N, or any 8-drive or 12-drive system at www.drobostore.com by December 31, 2016 using discount code PF20. That is a savings of $100 to $800 depending on the model purchased.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Ge it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply