A Newbie’s Very Basic Guide To Landscape Photography

NOTE: All images Copyright Scott Bourne – All Rights Reserved

I haven’t always been a bird photographer. I’ve done my share of landscape work. Since landscape photography is wildly popular and there are new people jumping into the genre every day, I decided to compile a newbie’s guide to getting good landscape photos. If you know someone who’s new to photography who might be interested, please share this post with them.

Let’s start with gear…

First the good news – nearly any camera will do. But for best results, interchangeable lenses cameras offer the most flexibility. Likewise just about any sensor size will do, but if you plan to make really big prints (more than 30 inches on the longest side) then the larger sensor cameras are the best choice. For most people any size sensor from Micro Four Thirds up will do.

You’ll want a camera that allows you to control the settings manually. You’ll want a wide lens and a medium telephoto lens (or a zoom that covers both) to give you options. For serious landscape work, tripods are a must and ball heads w/Arca Swiss style tongue / groove systems preferred.

Next up is subject matter – what to shoot…

Here your choices are wide open but some suggested starting points are:

*Bodies of water

*Waterfalls

*Mountains

*Trees

*Canyons

*Forests

*Sunrise/Sunset

After you know what you want to shoot, you have to know how you want to approach it…

*Minimalism

*Color

*Lines/Layers

*Shapes

*Patterns

*Context

Next you need to know WHERE you want to shoot…

If you live in North America you almost certainly live within short driving distance of one or more of the following places:

*Start at local parks, lakes, rivers, forests

*State parks

*National wildlife refuges

*National parks

If you want to get a jumpstart on all of this just pay for a guided tour by a reputable photography tour group.

One of the most important factors in a good landscape photo is composition…

Good composition in landscape photography starts out the same as most other types of photography. The following all apply:

*Rule of thirds

*Balance

*Clean background

*Use layers (Not Photoshop layers but layering in picking objects in the foreground & background to include in your shot)

*Strive for depth

You will also want to pay a great deal of attention to light…

Look for, study and be ready to decide on:

*Direction of Light *Side lighting often great for landscapes *Backlit for dramatic effect

*Quality of Light *Harsh/Soft/Diffuse

*Color of Light *Warm/Cold/Natural

*Quantity of Light *How much or little

Having good light is usually the difference between an otherwise poor photograph and a good one.

Here are some miscellaneous tips…

*Be sure to photograph everything in both horizontal and vertical positions to give yourself choices later.

*Try making panoramic photos using stitching software in your phone or in your photo editing app.

*Don’t forget to account for high dynamic range. Programs like Photomatix Pro can help with this.

*Most of the original masters of landscape photography shot in B&W. You too can do this even with a digital camera. Check your manual for your settings or better still, shoot in RAW and convert to B&W in post.

After you get the shot you’ll need to do some post-processing…

If you’re on a Mac – MacPhun’s Luminar is a great post-processing app for beginners. It’s inexpensive and much easier to learn than Photoshop.

You may also want to start by just working with plug-ins.

*Plug-ins save time in post, let you spend more time shooting less time in front of a screen

*Plug-ins help pros and newbies alike by getting images to look good in just a few clicks

*Plug-ins part of my regular workflow and I use Perfectly Clear on every single image to get it 95-100% ready

Conclusion

Like any form of photography, landscape photography takes practice and dedication. The good news is that in most places it’s pretty easy to get to special locations that offer a visual feast for the budding landscape shooter.