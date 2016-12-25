Category: Travel

Photographer: Ernogy “Down and Dirty—Mossbrae Falls, California”



Shooting low to the ground and cropping the waterfall very closely, Photographer of the Day Ernogy uses a strong foreground to give us a down and dirty perspective of this waterfall in Dunsmuir, California. There is a quiet, softness in the moment despite the hard rocks. The image was photographed with a Canon EOS 7D for 5 seconds at f/16, ISO 160.

