All of us at Photofocus wish you, our cherished readers, the very happiest of holidays and a healthy, merry and prosperous new year!
Photo: “Holiday Lights, Atlanta Botanical Gardens” by Kevin Ames 2016
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Happy Holidays from Photofocus 2016 - December 25, 2016
- Photographer of the Day: Alex Robson - December 20, 2016
- Jim DiVitale, Photographer, Digital Pioneer 1957 – 2016 - December 16, 2016
Comments
Marland Miller says
Beautiful Photo! Thanks for the greetings. May you all have a joyous holiday!