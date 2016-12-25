Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

plotagraph-pro-logo_banner-ad_728x90

Main navigation

luminar-cover-1

Got A New Camera? Get Luminar Pluto, Too

0

Luminar, by Macphun, is a photo finishing tool for Mac computers, and I’m really impressed. It’s simple and intuitive to use. I think if you’re a new photographer that this is probably the best photo software for you. As a new photographer, it’s important to remember that software doesn’t make your pictures better, it can only put the finishing touches on them. Practicing composition and mastering all your camera’s controls and their effects will make your pictures better, and then Luminar will help you refine your pictures so they convey the feeling and mood that made you want to make the picture in the first place.

Luminar is Simple and Intuitive

Luminar has a clean interface which invites exploration and experimentation. Not only does it have the classic adjustment tools like all photo editors, it also has filters for particular effects and the filters all have sliders so you can see what happens as you add more of the effect. Each effect has a good description of what it does. The effects are things that can be done in Photoshop, but I personally don’t know how to do most of them, and certainly not without doing lots of selections and masking and adjustment layers. It reminds me of Nik’s Color Efex 4, but it includes more powerful tools. We can clone stamp to remove unwanted objects and build effects selectively with adjustment layers. The more I use it, the more I find that everything I need to do can be done in Luminar without Photoshop.

luminar-2

Frequent New Features and Updates

What’s more, Macphun are aggressively updating and improving it. Luminar launched in the middle of November, but just one month later they launched the Pluto update with more filters and functionality like Batch Processing. I used the brand new Golden Hour filter to get started with this panorama of Delicate Arch.Then it was so simple to use so I kept going, adding filters and brushing in adjustments. This is a great tool for beginners, but I’m excited to keep using it as part of my professional workflow, too.

Conclusion

Whether you just got a new camera or you’ve been shooting for decades, I think Luminar belongs in your workflow because it makes it easy to finish your photos quickly with a very short learning curve. That means you can get out shoot again sooner. As good as Luminar is, it won’t make you a better photographer. But it will allow you to spend less time finishing your pictures so you can get out and shoot more, and shooting more will make you a better photographer. If you’re a Mac user, I highly recommend Luminar. Coupled with Macphun’s Tonality, it may be worth switching if you’re a PC user.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. Join him on Twitter and Instagram (@PhotoLevi), read more of his articles here, and join him at Out of Chicago.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags:

 

This Post Sponsored By:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows. Save 20% off (starting 11/29) at  the purchase of a Drobo 5D, Drobo 5Dt, Drobo 5N, or any 8-drive or 12-drive system at www.drobostore.com by December 31, 2016 using discount code PF20. That is a savings of $100 to $800 depending on the model purchased.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Ge it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply