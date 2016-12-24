Photographer of the day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Street.

Photograph: “x-stairs” by Jeff Clouet (username “Jeff Clouet” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image:

This street photo by Jeff Clouet stands out by its symmetry. The escalators form interwoven X’s while the tiles form a mesh of squares and rectangles. The black and white processing works the symmetry and contrasts out nicely.

This photo is also full of human elements that breath life into the image. Take a close look at the individuals and see the stories behind them. Are they interacting with someone? Are they shopping or on a lunch break? Or do you see the woman who seems to have noticed the photographer? I enjoy looking closely at images like this and would love to see it as a big print on a wall.

Have you ever tried to take a pleasing street image wth many people in it? Give it a try and find the stories what people in this fleeting moment may be doing.

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.