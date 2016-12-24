Skip links

Photographer of the day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Street.

Photograph: “x-stairs” by Jeff Clouet (username “Jeff Clouet” on Flickr).

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

Why I picked this image: 

This street photo by Jeff Clouet stands out by its symmetry. The escalators form interwoven X’s while the tiles form a mesh of squares and rectangles. The black and white processing works the symmetry and contrasts out nicely.

This photo is also full of human elements that breath life into the image. Take a close look at the individuals and see the stories behind them. Are they interacting with someone? Are they shopping or on a lunch break? Or do you see the woman who seems to have noticed the photographer? I enjoy looking closely at images like this and would love to see it as a big print on a wall.

Have you ever tried to take a pleasing street image wth many people in it? Give it a try and find the stories what people in this fleeting moment may be doing.

To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
