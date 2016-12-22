Photographer of the Day: Christoph

Category: Sports

Photograph: yet another biker (y.a.b.) by Christop (Watcher/124 on Flickr)

Christoph shot a great image of a biker using his Fuji X-T1. I really like how he panned the image with the biker, blurring the background. The black-and-white conversion is pretty good, although I would have liked to see the blacks punched up a little more to eliminate some of the gray in the image. In my opinion, the white vignette keeps the image lively rather than dark and moody (like you get with a black vignette).

