Photographer of the Day: Christoph

Photograph: yet another biker (y.a.b.) by Christop (Watcher/124 on Flickr)
Christoph shot a great image of a biker using his Fuji X-T1. I really like how he panned the image with the biker, blurring the background. The black-and-white conversion is pretty good, although I would have liked to see the blacks punched up a little more to eliminate some of the gray in the image. In my opinion, the white vignette keeps the image lively rather than dark and moody (like you get with a black vignette).
Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr Community right here. Did you know Photofocus has a Flickr group dedicated to Mirrorless Cameras? You can post your favorite photos shot on mirrorless cameras here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the site, please read this article.
