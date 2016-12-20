Category: Beauty

Photographer: Alex Robson “Georgia-Bride”



Photographer of the Day, Alex Robson, features a fresh face with ultra clean makeup and superbly styled hair in his photograph “Georiga-Bride.” The candid expression add to her innocent look. The embellishments on her beige gown are set off by the patterned, neutral background. Topping it all is the flowered tiara-like head piece that compliments her dress.

