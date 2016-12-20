Category: Beauty
Photographer: Alex Robson “Georgia-Bride”
Photographer of the Day, Alex Robson, features a fresh face with ultra clean makeup and superbly styled hair in his photograph “Georiga-Bride.” The candid expression add to her innocent look. The embellishments on her beige gown are set off by the patterned, neutral background. Topping it all is the flowered tiara-like head piece that compliments her dress.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Kevin Ames
